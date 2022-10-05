Documents show possible motive of New Meadows suspect, prosecutor seeks death penalty

An affidavit says that the double-murder suspect, John Cody Hart, told a detective that he was upset the couple "thought he was a thief."

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — Court records are providing more clarity on what could have happened before 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen were shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Oct. 1 -- and prosecutors have filed to seek the death penalty.

John Cody Hart was identified as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed the couple, after he was found not competent to stand trial for assault in Washington. Hart was awaiting admittance to a psychiatric hospital when a bed opened up.

On that Saturday, around 12:45 p.m., police responded to reports of an active shooter -- they rushed in to the hotel to find the couple, who owned the hotel, dead in the main office.

According to an affidavit, Hart told detective Jordan Doggett that he had gone through drawers in rooms inside the inn, looking for socks that he thought belonged to his children. At that time, a man and a woman asserted to him that he could not be going through other residents' rooms.

"John told us they then snatched everything from his hands, making him feel like a thief. They then called the cops," the affidavit said. "John stated that this made him angry, that it caused him pain, and that he felt the couple were like Bonnie and Clyde."

The affidavit says call records show a deputy was called to the inn where he spoke with Hart and cleared the hotel at 12:20 p.m. The 911 call of shots fired came in 24 minutes later, at 12:45 p.m.

Before the shots rang out, the affidavit says Hart went back to this room after the socks were taken from him and "prepared for the worst."

"He then heard Pope Gregory and John Paul say, 'are you going to let Bonnie and Clyde do that to our family,'" the affidavit says. "John told me that he didn't spite those people, and that they still have life in their soul, not in their flesh."

The document says that Hart then told detectives he went to the front counter and shot the man and woman.

The affidavit said there is probable cause to believe that Hart murdered the two in the first-degree -- "these actions took ample time," the document said.

The prosecuting attorney for Adams County filed to seek the death penalty in this case, where they said "the murder was especially heinous," that Hart "exhibited utter disregard for human life," and that Hart could "probably constitute a continuing threat to society."

Hart is being held without bail until his next hearing. A status conference is set for Oct. 17.