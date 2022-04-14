High-ranking Caldwell police officer faces new federal felony charge

In an indictment filed April 13, Lt. Joseph Hoadley was charged with a felony for destruction, alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

BOISE, Idaho — In a new indictment filed April 13, Lt. Joseph Hoadley of the Caldwell Police Department was charged with two felony counts. One for deprivation of rights under color of law and another for destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

According to federal court documents, Hoadley reportedly hit a man, referred to only by his initials B.H., on March 30, 2017.

The indictment alleges Hoadley, "without legal justification, used his hand and arm to strike B.H.'s head and neck area" resulting in bodily injury.

Hoadley then wrote a false record of the incident, according to the indictment, saying B.H. had been trying to escape and that any force used was necessary, and omitted any detail of Hoadley striking B.H.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleged Hoadley willfully deprived the man of the right, "secured and protected by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer."

Hoadley had already been charged with deprivation of rights under color of law in a previous indictment. The indictment filed Wednesday includes the deprivation of rights charge and the new felony charge for destruction, alteration, or falsification of records.

Lt. Joey Hoadley is the head of investigations for the Caldwell Police Department. He was placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 24, 2022.

Three teams fall under the investigation division including Criminal Investigations, School Resource Officers and the Street Crimes Unit.

As previously reported by KTVB and the Idaho Press, this comes as the FBI is investigating the Caldwell Police Department.

Two sources with knowledge of the investigation - a current Caldwell Police officer and a high-ranking law enforcement official - tell KTVB this charge against Lt. Hoadley is related to that FBI investigation.

Six sources say part of the investigation centers around misconduct of current and former officers working for the department's Street Crimes Unit.

According to his bio on the police department's website, Hoadley started with CPD in 2001. He worked as a patrol officer until 2004 when he was assigned to the new Street Crimes Unit as an investigator focusing on gang and street level drug enforcement. He transferred back to patrol in 2012 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2016, where currently serves as head of Investigations.

Hoadley's hearing is set for Tuesday, April 19 at 1 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Boise. If convicted, Hoadley could face up to 30 years in prison and over $500,000 in fines.

