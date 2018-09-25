SPOKANE, Wash. — Inland Northwest Honor Flight volunteers are struggling to find money to fund next year's flight. On top of that, the nonprofit is working against the clock to get any remaining World War II veterans to Washington D.C.

More than 100 military veterans will be landing at the Spokane Airport on Tuesday, ready to be greeted by friendly faces as they return home.

The feeling of appreciation means so much to many of these veterans who know that some will never get to experience this.

Mike Webb is just one of many military veterans who returned home from Vietnam in 1966 to a country that was not thankful and treated those who had risked their lives very poorly.

For him and many others, the Honor Flight trip is a chance to see a war memorial in honor of their sacrifice for the very first time.

However, it is also an opportunity for him to pay respects to a friend he planned to meet up with years ago, who died just days before they could meet.

“He got killed on a mine,” Webb said. “We grew up together, same age as me. I was going to meet him and that was a real heartbreak and I'm looking forward to seeing his name on the wall.”

Right now, over 300 military veterans – predominantly from the Vietnam era – are on a waiting list to go on the Inland Northwest Honor Flight because they would also like to visit friends or see the memorial in their honor.

But lack of funding means next year's flight is uncertain.

The next Honor Flight will be this Spring and that one is funded. However, any future flights beyond that do not have funds.

The Honor Flight is paid for with donations from the community and right now the nonprofit is in need.

If you would like to donate, click here.

If you would like to greet the veterans as they return home, their flight will land Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at the main ticketing area of the Spokane Airport.

