BOISE — Southern California's devastating Woolsey Fire and the deadly Camp Fire in the northern part of the state continue to rage on.

The Camp Fire is the deadliest in state history: 71 people are now confirmed dead and more than a thousand people are now on a missing persons list.

Flames are tearing through Paradise, California, destroying homes and lives.

Authorities stress that doesn't mean they are all actually missing, the numbers will likely go up and down as people let authorities know they're okay. Many Idahoans are rushing to help those in need, including our local Red Cross.

When horrific disasters happen many of us feel helpless as we watch the devastation from afar, unable to fathom the loss. That is why the Red Cross regional CEO jumped on the opportunity to lend all the help she can for the next week and a half.

“We don't see the loss of life typically in the U.S. with natural disasters like this one, and the devastation of an entire town,” Nicole Sirak, the Red Cross Greater Idaho and Montana regional CEO, said. “I was on a call earlier this week and they talked about, this is a disaster response. It's also a mass casualty event. And I'll tell you I couldn't get that out of my head and in my heart.”

Sirak Irwin is well-trained and very qualified to help, but knows the nature of this disaster is different.

"When the opportunity came to could you come down and cover for over Thanksgiving I said absolutely. What a better way to spend Thanksgiving.”

About 1,000 people fleeing the flames are taking refuge in different Red Cross shelters.

“Making sure we're providing hope and help to those residents who've lost everything,” Irwin added.

If you want to provide that hope and help, she says financial donations are the best way to do so.

“I really would caution against the in kind donations. That often creates a second disaster,” Irwin said. “It's best if people can go to local thrift stores and shop for themselves.”

If you don't give to the Red Cross, she says find a reputable organization that's right for you and your family. Be wary, however, fundraising sites like GoFundMe aren't scrutinized in the way national organizations are.

“If you are local and know the people involved and they're known to you, but yes there is not the scrutiny on those pages that there are from national organizations like ourselves, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist. So, you know, buyer beware a little bit. We are highly scrutinized and audited so it's maybe a safe way to help people. But again it's a personal choice,” irwin said. “When you feel helpless like we all do, you just want to help. So [find] that right place for you and your family to direct your resources.”

But first responders caution if you are contemplating rushing to the rescue in the middle of a disaster.

“Disaster response, especially at this magnitude, training and knowing the protocols so you can help in a way that may not help the disaster or unintentionally hurt is always something to think through,” Irwin said.

There are networks and some self-organized large groups can be helpful.

“Find a group that has some experience you can connect into, I think, before you go down to make sure you don't put yourself in harm’s way and you can be part of that really sophisticated network that can provide the help,” she added.

Facebook is a great resource, Irwin added, but ensure you the credentials of self-organized groups and feel comfortable they have the needed expertise.

After multiple natural disasters this year, blood is in critically short supply. The Red Cross asks that families consider donating.

"Just be involved in helping because the need is very big,” Irwin added.

She is joining seven regional volunteers who are there now and expects up to 20 more will be deployed over the next two weeks. The road to recovery in paradise, California is going to be strenuous and excruciatingly long, therefore the Red Cross and its volunteers will be there for a long time to aid anyone and everyone they can.

