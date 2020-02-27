Idaho targets transgender people, birth certificate changes

The House voted 53-16 Thursday to pass the birth certificate measure and send it to the Senate.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials are moving forward with legislation banning transgender people from changing the sex listed on their birth certificates.

It's another effort by the conservative state to target the population as lawmakers also seek to keep transgender women from competition.

A law firm that has challenged these birth certificate policies says only two other states block the changes.

The Republican-dominated House voted 53-16 Thursday to pass the birth certificate measure that now goes to the GOP-controlled Senate.

A federal judge scrapped a previous Idaho ban on birth certificate changes and warned against new rules.