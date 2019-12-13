BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Press Club and four Boise-area journalists have won a lawsuit they filed against Ada County officials under Idaho Public Records Act.

In Friday's ruling, 4th District Judge Deborah Bail said the county's approach to the public records requests it had received from the journalists was so far removed from the requirements of the state law that it was as though the county were doing the opposite of what the Idaho Public Records Act required.

She ordered the county to turn over the documents and pay the reporters' attorneys fees.

