BOISE — Idaho officials are looking at whether occupational licenses the state requires have gone beyond protecting public safety to unduly limiting job opportunities.

Idaho Lt. Gov. Brad Little late last week released results of a report that found the state has at least 440 different occupational licenses with some 204,000 licenses issued costing on average $161.

The report recommends the state centralize information about licenses, improve licensing processes for veterans and reduce barriers for licenses.

The state requires licenses for occupations that include health-care providers, electricians, plumbers, outfitters, land surveyors, real estate brokers, massage therapists, midwives, embalmers, credit counselors, taxidermists, jockeys, police officers, car salesperson and more.

The Licensing Freedom Act Report and Recommendations says Little will convene a working group to meet no later than Nov. 1.

