BOISE, Idaho — A figure skating coach at Idaho IceWorld has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Jonathan Schmidt, 40, was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to the Idaho Crimes Against Children Task Force, Schmidt knowingly possessed child pornography files between Jan. 29 and Aug. 21 of 2019.

Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway disclosed Schmidt's arrest in a letter to IceWorld patrons, writing that Schmidt had functioned as a coach and given skating lessons at the facility. He said Parks and Recreation and Idaho IceWorld are cooperating fully with the investigation.

"There is currently no indication from investigators that the Idaho IceWorld facility or its users were involved in any way," Holloway wrote. "Boise Parks and Recreation is taking this situation very seriously and the safety of our customers and participants is always our top priority. Schmidt will not be allowed at Idaho IceWorld until further notice."

Schmidt underwent a criminal background check before being hired, in accordance with standard policy. In addition, Holloway says, all coaches and instructors at Idaho IceWorld are required to undergo another background check yearly, which Schmidt completed.

"Again, the safety and security of our patrons is our top priority and we will provide any follow up information as it's available," Holloway wrote.

Schmidt is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

This story will be updated. Check back for updates.