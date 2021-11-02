Idaho House approves measure taking aim at limits on crowd sizes

It was triggered by lawmaker anger over restrictions on crowd sizes that the IHSAA set for the girls' state basketball tournament tournament this month.

BOISE, Idaho — Legislation taking aim at limits on how many people can gather during the coronavirus pandemic has cleared the Idaho House but it doesn't appear likely to have any force.

The House voted to approve the measure Wednesday.

It was triggered by lawmaker anger over restrictions on crowd sizes that the Idaho High School Activities Association set for the girls' state basketball tournament this month.

The legislation targets Republican Gov. Brad Little's health order last week that raised the limits on gatherings from 10 to 50. However, his order recommends but doesn't require a 50-person limit.

Association officials say the crowd limit is intended to keep kids safe.

