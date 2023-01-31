Idaho Fish & Game euthanizes bull moose along I-84

A bull moose near I-84 was euthanized and meat was salvaged for distribution to Idaho food banks for families in need of food.

BOISE, Idaho — A bull moose was euthanized Monday evening after Idaho Fish and Game considered it to be a threat to public safety.

On Jan. 30, Fish and Game officers responded to a report of a bull moose meandering within 30 feet of I-84 near the Declo exit in southern Idaho.

The vehicle speed limit on that stretch of highway is 80 mph. According to the report, in addition to the danger associated with the high speed limit, road conditions were poor due to the recent winter weather conditions.

Initially, the responding officer was able to successfully encourage the moose to move away from the interstate, eventually relocating along the Snake River.

However, the moose then migrated to a commercial campground full of campers.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, the moose became agitated by the human activity at the campground, causing him to become aggressive. At one point, the moose charged a responding officer. The officer was able to safely dodge the charge.

After officers' failed attempts to move the moose away from the campground, the moose then ran directly toward the interstate, forcing Fish and Game officers to shoot and euthanize him before crossing into oncoming traffic.

The bull moose was salvaged, and the meat is expected to be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry. The organization will then distribute the moose meat to local area food banks for Idaho families in need of food.

