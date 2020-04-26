Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash that killed one man riding a bicycle on Highway 95.

LEWISTON, Idaho — In a press release, Idaho State Police said yesterday around 2:50 p.m. Jack H. Hurley, 88, of Pollock, was riding a bicycle southbound when he turned left into the northbound lane in Lewiston, ID.

A silver 2006 GMC Sierra driven by James L. Payne, 75, of Middleton swerved to miss Hurley but was unable to avoid striking him.

Hurley was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Idaho State Police.

Payne and his passenger were uninjured.

All roads have been clear and the investigation is still ongoing.