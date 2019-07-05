PORTLAND, Ore. — Video obtained by KGW shows a wild scene on Interstate 84 late Sunday night between 162nd and 181st avenues.

A bunch of cars were doing donuts in the middle of the westbound lanes.

"Real obnoxious," Brent Klausner said. "It was obnoxious."

Klausner heard the commotion from his home at the Sandstone Manor Apartments. He ran outside to see the interstate shutdown by street racers.

"They were doing it for attention," Klausner said. "There was a lot of people backed up and there were people standing around filming it."

"Thought it was a car wreck," Klausner said. "As you look they’re doing donuts in the center of the road essentially."

Street racing is something the Portland Police Bureau takes seriously. Officers arrested three people Sunday night, though they have not said if the arrests are connected to the donuts on I-84.

Regardless, Klausner is glad it is over. He said the show was anything but enjoyable.

"They were doing it over and over and over," he said.