KINGSTON, Idaho – The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that human remains were found in the Kingston area Thursday morning.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. they were notified of possible human remains near an area under heavy roadway construction. The scene is just off of the Coeur d'Alene River Road before the road passes over I-90.

ISP officials and the Shoshone County Sheriff said the remains were found in a few feet of water roughly 30 feet off the road in a drainage ditch. They do not believe the remains are related to a missing persons case. They likely will not be able to access the remains until later Thursday night.

Officials said it is too early to tell if there are suspicious circumstances surrounding the remains.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, the Shoshone County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Idaho State Police are on scene.



