Huge crowd shows up at Parma Motor Vu drive-in theater

The owner told us that there were so many people on Friday night that some customers had to be turned away.

PARMA, Idaho — The Parma Motor Vu drive-in theater reopened for business this past Friday with a double feature.



As we told you last week, the 64-year-old drive-in has the capacity to hold 230 cars, but with social distancing, they were going to allow about half that.



The turnout Friday night was beyond impressive, and maybe not so much from folks wanting to watch a couple of old movies, but a chance to feel somewhat normal again.



Kim Fields talked with Susan Haaheim, owner of Parma Motor Vu drive-in on Monday.



"So let me get this straight, Susan, you had such a big turnout that you had to turn people away because you didn't have the space for them?" asked Kim.

"We did," Susan said. "Probably about three times as busy as we anticipated,"

"So how many cars do you think you had to turn away?" asked Kim.

"Oh man, you know, I was at the box office and I probably turned away at least 30 cars and I don't know how many were on the highway. My husband had gone up on the highway to let people know as well so they didn't have to come through the line and make the turnaround. So it's really hard to say. And that's the last thing we ever want to have to do, but with social distancing we can't have too many, everybody packed in back to back," Susan said.



"How much of it do you think was people wanting to get back to a normal life to see a movie, but Susan, also supporting a local mom and pop business and being able to help you guys out?" asked Kim.