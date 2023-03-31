How to help people impacted by Arkansas storms

Here are a few ways you can help people in need that have been impacted by the severe storms that came through Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a catastrophic set of storms moved through Arkansas where at least five people have died, many are asking how they can help.

Below you will find links to several local nonprofits that will help the people in need most in the aftermath.

You can also check for FEMA assistance and resources by clicking here.

For those who may have been displaced from their homes, hotel vouchers for five nights are being handed out until 5:00 p.m. at Hall STEAM Magnet High School located at 6700 H Street in Little Rock.

They also have food vouchers for whoever is in need.

The City of Little Rock tweeted:

Here are a few resources that every resident of Little Rock can use.



Temporary Shelters

Free Meals

Volunteer Signup - https://t.co/nSRpedzpGN

Donation location

Tax deductible donation process - https://t.co/0hvrmay3up#LRstrong pic.twitter.com/kZeK6t4ra6 — City of Little Rock (@CityLittleRock) April 1, 2023

The Rock Region METRO is offering free transit to those who need help moving in and out of affected areas.

LR & NLR fixed route bus and microtransit service are fare-free Saturday, April 1 to help move people during tornado aftermath cleanup. Find maps, schedules and service alerts at https://t.co/u1ANpxttEz. 🚍🚙 — Rock Region METRO (@RRMetro) April 1, 2023

The Arkansas Foodbank has teamed up with the Arkansas Travelers to help out people who were affected by the storms. They are collecting bottled water and donations of shelf-stable food near the marquee at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Our hearts go out to all affected by Friday’s storms.



If you are able to help, @arfoodbank is now collecting bottled water & shelf stable food donations at Dickey-Stephens Park near the marquee.



We will share other ways to help on our social channels as they arise. pic.twitter.com/kRynwguxvl — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) April 1, 2023

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services has a truck that is traveling through different locations serving lunch, snacks, and water to those in need.

Their most recent location as of Sunday afternoon is at the New Commandment Church of Christ in Jacksonville.

Petit & Keet (1620 Market Street) in partnership with Ben E. Keith, is giving out free hamburgers to the community on Sunday, April 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They are also connecting donations of non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations for tornado victims.

The Red Cross has also opened a shelter in Little Rock at Calvary Baptist Church (5700 Cantrell Road).

The Wolfe Street Center at 1015 S. Louisiana Street is accepting donations of food, drinks, and supplies. The center is also offering charging stations for devices, as well as breakfast at 8:00 a.m., lunch at noon, and dinner at 5:00 p.m.

Liberty Tax in Little Rock, Bryant & Pine Bluff is offering assistance to those affected by the tornado with obtaining any W-2 to 1099, getting access to their personal documents, completing their taxes remotely or in-person, and filing extensions.

There has not been an announcement of a tax deadline extension for our community just yet, but if there is an extension, then Liberty Tax will be open to help those customers in need.

The CALL in Pulaski County located at 4020 Woodland Heights in Little Rock will open its support center at 8:00 a.m. on Monday morning through 2:30 p.m.

People are welcome to use our shower, washer & dryer, and kitchen.

There will be sandwiches available after 11:00 a.m., and they are also offering free diapers sizes 1-6, wipes, and children’s clothing for anyone who needs them.

The City of North Little Rock has opened a community shelter at 2700 Willow Street that is open to those impacted by the storms, as well as their pets.

An emergency shelter has been established at the North Little Rock Community Center for those affected by today's storm. Storm victims may also bring their pets. The Community Center is located at 2700 Willow Street. pic.twitter.com/GkQSb00umN — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) March 31, 2023

The Flaming Pig BBQ is set up in North Little Rock serving free meals to the community and those working on recovery efforts in the area. They are located at 155 West Military Drive.

There are several locations in North Little Rock where you can dump trash and debris, volunteer, and more. For a complete list of locations, please click here.

Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield is helping those in need of emergency medication, or who may need emotional support.

For more information on that, you can click here.

Wynne, Arkansas:

For those that were impacted in Wynne and are in need of assistance— the ARcare mobile unit has relocated to the Boys and Girls Club at 325 Magnolia Street.

They are able to provide medications as well as diabetic testing supplies. They also are working to help anyone who may have been injured in the storms.

Emergency managers and volunteers will be giving out hot meals at Wynne Junior High (849 Elridge Avenue) beginning at 5:00 p.m. on April 1 until 7:00 p.m.

This benefit will be given to anyone who requests it, and they will also be giving out cold meals and other foods throughout the day.

The Red Cross has opened two shelters in Wynne at the following locations:

• Wynne Junior High (849 Eldridge Ave)

• Wynne Assembly of God Church (1900 North Killough Rd)

The following locations are providing supplies for people in need including water, food, clean-up supplies, and tarps:

Walmart Supercenter (800 US Highway 64 in Wynne) is setting up a Mobile Feeding Unit in the parking lot where they will cook and distribute hot meals to the community.

North Little Rock:

Levy Baptist Church ( 3501 Pike Avenue)

Sherwood:

Sherwood City Hall (2199 E Kiehl Avenue) is offering clean-up supplies, tarps, and lumber.

Sherwood Police Department (2201 E Kiehl Avenue) is offering food and water.

Sherwood Senior Citizens Center (2301 Thornhill Drive) is offering shelter, food, and water.

Jacksonville:

Tarps are being offered at the 1000 block of School Drive.

100 block of Victory Circle

Convoy of Hope (320 S Oak Street) is offering translators, food, and tarps.

First Baptist Church (401 N 1st Street)

There is a Facebook page for people in Central Arkansas who may be missing a pet due to the tornadoes. For a link to " Tornado 3/31 Central Arkansas Lost and Found Pets" you can click here.

Those looking to make a donation to the Little Rock Disaster Relief fund, please click here. People looking to volunteer in NLR can go to Edwards Food Saver on Camp Robinson every morning at 7:00 a.m.

According to FEMA, residents whose homes or businesses were damaged can apply for assistance here or by calling (800) 621-FEMA.

We will update this article with more nonprofits as we learn of them.