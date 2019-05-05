HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — The Boise Fire Department announced on Sunday afternoon the cause of the Hidden Springs house fire that started late Saturday night.

According to investigators, the fire started when a cardboard box of rags that were used in applying a finish to hardwood flooring dried up, causing them to heat up and spontaneously combust.

The box was left out on the back porch when they caught on fire. The fire then spread to the attic and roof. The fire did not reach the garage or rooms in the front part of the house.

Boise Fire says there are fire and water damage throughout the home.

They also say a passerby noticed the fire.

The fire was reported to Boise Fire at 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

