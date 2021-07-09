Nampa Public Library participates in 9/11 Memorial & Museum's Education Exhibition

The exhibit opened Tuesday, and features personal stories about the history of the 2001 terror attacks on the U.S. and the ongoing implications of what happened.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Public Library launched a 9/11 Memorial and Museum's Education exhibition today just days before the 20th anniversary of America's darkest day.

The Nampa Public Library partnered with the 911 memorial and museum in New York to tell the history through pictures and images of artifacts in 14 different posters.

The exhibit starts with the background of the attack and ends with current day information. It also presents the ongoing implications through the personal stories of witnesses and those who survived the attack.

Adult Services Librarian Courtney DeAnda said it is important to remember the attacks and learn about the history approaching the 20th anniversary.

"In current day we have similar things that we are experiencing and just remembering, so we can learn from our past," she said.

The exhibit opened Tuesday and goes through September 25th.

