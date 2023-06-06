Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures in Treasure Valley Tuesday night

The connector on I-84 is currently closed due to standing water and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued until 9:45 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Heavy rains and strong winds barreled through parts of the Treasure Valley Tuesday night, as a Flash Thunderstorm caused flooding and damage in some areas.

The Boise Airport has reccommended some flights be suspended.

"When lightening strikes are detected within 5 miles of the airport it’s our responsibility to notify our partners, who then determine how to move forward based on their own internal policies. Many choose to suspend operations on the airfield... We’ve had lightning within 5 miles of the airport for the last two hours—which is fairly unusual. Operations can return to normal after we have gone 15 minutes without a lightening strike within 5 miles," the airports statement read.

Idaho State Police have also closed the connector from downtown Boise due to standing water on the road. Ada County Highway District also reminded people to: "Please drive for conditions and report any downed trees or localized flooding to non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790."

Drivers are asked to stay away from the area and divert around it.

Several cars are stuck in the waters. Crews are working to get the drivers to safety.

Due to standing water & stalled vehicles on the roadway, ISP has temporarily closed the I-84 Connector until the road is safe for travel. Use alternate routes & avoid roads covered with water. Be extremely cautious if driving in this weather. pic.twitter.com/IjhvCDy5LN — Idaho State Police (@ISPHeadquarters) June 7, 2023

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports; "Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Ada County in southwestern Idaho, Central Elmore County in southwestern Idaho and Central Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho until 9:00 p.m. tonight. It also issued a flood advisory for Boise until 10:15 p.m.

"These storms are producing widespread strong winds across the region. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways," the NWS website states.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

