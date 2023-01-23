BPD: Officer-involved shooting near The Village in Meridian

Caution tape is currently surrounding the parking lot at Texas Roadhouse at the Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Several police vehicles, fire trucks, and paramedics are responding to what Boise Police are calling an officer-involved shooting.

Crime scene tape can be seen surrounding the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse at the Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center near Eagle Road at Fairview and N. Records Way.

It's unclear who fired at whom first.

Boise Police and Meridian Police are on scene of an officer involved shooting on Fairview and Records. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 24, 2023

At 5:40 p.m., Boise Police tweeted the scene is secure, and that more information will be released as soon as possible.

The scene is secure and more information will be available as soon as possible. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) January 24, 2023

KTVB has a photographer on the scene.