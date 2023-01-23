BPD: Officer-involved shooting near The Village in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Several police vehicles, fire trucks, and paramedics are responding to what Boise Police are calling an officer-involved shooting.
Crime scene tape can be seen surrounding the parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse at the Meridian Crossroads Shopping Center near Eagle Road at Fairview and N. Records Way.
It's unclear who fired at whom first.
At 5:40 p.m., Boise Police tweeted the scene is secure, and that more information will be released as soon as possible.
