'Heartbreaking': TBI confirms remains found are missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

Authorities said they found remains believed to be those of a missing Sullivan County 15-month-old on property belonging to a family member of the mother.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they have confirmed the remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell were found two weeks after an AMBER Alert search was initiated.

"We have a sad update to pass along in our ongoing search for answers in the death of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell. Remains found on Friday evening have been confirmed to be those of the little girl. Thank you for your continued support in this difficult case," the TBI tweeted.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, the remains were found on a property at the 500 block of Muddy Creek Road in Blountville, Tennessee. Court documents stated they were found in an out-building of that property. Authorities said they received information that led them to the property Friday, which belonged to a family member of Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell.

"This is not the update we had hoped to share. We would like to thank each of you for your support over the last two and a half weeks," Leslie Earhart with the TBI said.

Authorities held a short press conference about the tragic discovery Friday night at 11:15 p.m. at the Sullivan County Justice Center, saying the investigation into the death is in its early stages and there is much work to be done.

Evelyn Mae Boswell has been missing since early December 2019. The toddler was not reported missing until February 2020, which led to the TBI issuing an AMBER Alert into her disappearance.

Here is a timeline of the case:

Tuesday, February 18

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a referral from the State of Tennessee Department of Children Services

Referral said certain family members had not seen Evelyn in approximately two months

The referral came after Evelyn's grandfather, Tommy Boswell, Sr., reported his granddaughter missing

At this time, Evelyn was last seen by family members on December 26

Sullivan County Sheriff's Office immediately launched an investigation after receiving the report

Wednesday, February 19

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an AMBER Alert for Evelyn Boswell at around 8 p.m.

Friday, February 21

A gray 2007 BMW, with Tennessee license plate 3M9-6W9, is believed to be carrying suspects linked to the case

Evelyn's grandmother Angela Boswell was arrested with boyfriend William McCloud in Wilkes County, North Carolina after being found in the gray BMW

Both McCloud and Angela Boswell were charged with and arrested for theft of property

Angela's court date is set for March 4

Evelyn's mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, went on camera for the first time, claiming she knew who had the toddler. She later claimed it was Angela Boswell

At this time, Megan also said in an interview with WCYB that she was pregnant again

Tuesday, February 25

Megan Boswell was arrested and charged with one account of false reporting. Her bond is set at $25,000

Her court date is set for March 2

The Tennessee Department of Children's Services announced its own investigation involving Evelyn

Wednesday, February 26

The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Megan is not actually pregnant

The Wilkes County Sheriff's Office searched a pond in Wilkes County, North Carolina

The search was inconclusive

Friday, February 28

The TBI searched Lakeshore RV trailer park in Blountville, TN, near Boone Lake

Over 700 tips related to the case have been submitted to the TBI

Monday, March 2

A judge denies Megan Boswell's request to reduce her $25,000 bond. She is appointed an attorney in Bristol and has a new court date set for May 8

Wednesday, March 4

Grandmother Angela Boswell and her boyfriend William McCloud appear in court for the theft charges. Both have bonded out of jail

Angela Boswell is given a March 24 court date, the state asks for more time to bring in witnesses from North Carolina in McCloud's case

Friday, March 6