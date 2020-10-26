Open enrollment for Your Health Idaho starts Nov. 1

New carrier and record number of plans give Idahoans lots of health insurance choices.

BOISE, Idaho — Open enrollment for 2021 health insurance is less than a week away.



Starting on November 1st, Idahoans can shop, compare, and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange - Your Health Idaho.



Idahoans who want health insurance for the upcoming year must pick their plan by December 15th.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that access to comprehensive and affordable health insurance coverage is more important than ever," said Your Health Idaho Executive Director, Pat Kelly. "In a time of so much uncertainty, knowing you have coverage in the event of an emergency is a welcome peace of mind."

Your Health Idaho is the only place where eligible Idahoans can receive a health insurance tax credit which acts like an instant discount, reducing the cost of monthly premiums.



Tax credit eligibility is based on household size and income.



For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or determine if they qualify for a tax credit, Your Health Idaho recommends working with an insurance agent or broker.

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened health concerns across the country. It has also had a significant impact on the daily lives of Idahoans, some of whom have found themselves without employer-sponsored benefits for the first time.