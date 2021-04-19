Your Health Idaho not extending its deadline past April 30

This is the last chance for Idahoans to receive enhanced subsidies on their health insurance.

BOISE, Idaho — The state-run health insurance exchange program Your Health Idaho will end its special enrollment period at the end of this month. Officials announced Monday the deadline will not be extended like it was in March.



The deadline to apply is April 30.

"This is the last chance for Idahoans to take advantage of the increased tax credits and enroll in 2021 coverage," said Pat Kelly, Your Health Idaho Executive Director. "These savings can be significant for Idaho families who may have thought health insurance was out of reach prior to the American Rescue Plan Act."



Your Health Idaho give some Idahoans affordable health care options.



More than 80 percent of those enrolled last year qualified for financial assistance, and one-third didn't even pay anything.



Your Health Idaho opened a special enrollment period in March because of the pandemic. Its normal enrollment period is in the fall.



The deadline was extended another month to allow Idahoans to apply for a health insurance tax credit.



"More than 3,600 Idahoans enrolled in a health insurance plan in March, and April is just as busy," Kelly said. "We encourage everyone to make the most of the enrollment process by using one of the free local experts available to them on the Your Health Idaho website."



After open enrollment ends, Idahoans will not be able to enroll in health insurance coverage unless they experience a Qualifying Life Event, like a change in household size or losing employer-sponsored coverage, and become eligible for a Special Enrollment Period.



Idahoans who want health insurance coverage beginning May 1, must enroll by 11:59 p.m. MT on Friday, April 30, and make their first premium payment as soon as possible.



For Help Enrolling

• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org to shop for plans and enroll

• By phone at 1-855-944-3246 or submit a support request online

• Visit YourHealthIdaho.org/find-help to get free, expert advice from a Your Health Idaho-certified insurance agent or broker