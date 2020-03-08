West Nile virus found in mosquitoes at two sites in Canyon County

The virus was found in mosquitoes collected on July 27 near the Boise River in Caldwell and on July 28 at two sites near Lake Lowell.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes at additional locations in Canyon County.

Jim Lunders, Director of the Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District, says the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories in Boise has confirmed the positive mosquito pools/

The virus was found in mosquitoes collected on July 27 near the Boise River in Caldwell and on July 28 at two sites near Lake Lowell.

The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District routinely sets traps throughout the county County to monitor for adult mosquito populations and the presence of vector borne diseases. To date, the district has tested 764 pools this season for West Nile virus.

"Most people who become infected with West Nile virus do not become sick. Some may develop mild flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and occasionally swollen lymph glands or rash. In some cases, West Nile virus may cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain," said Jaime Aanensen, Division Administrator Southwest District Health, "individuals with severe or unusual headaches should seek medical care as soon as possible."

The areas where the mosquitoes were collected has been treated for both larval and adult stage mosquitoes. The Canyon County Mosquito Abatement District has increased surveillance and control measures in response to the increased public health threat.

"With the increased risk of West Nile virus we encourage people to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites." said Lunders.

Here are some suggestions to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:

Eliminate all sources of standing water that can be a breeding ground for biting mosquitoes such as flooded fields, wading pools, clogged gutters and old tires. If it holds water for 7 days it can produce mosquitoes.

Flush or change water in water troughs and bird baths weekly.

Adjust irrigation to avoid runoff to city storms drains and other areas that hold water.

Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when in mosquito infested areas.

Use mosquito repellents containing DEET, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535 or Picaridin making sure to follow the directions on the container.

Make sure all screen doors and windows are in good repair and fit tightly.

