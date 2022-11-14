RSV case surge putting Washington pediatric hospitals in 'crisis'

Pediatric hospitals around the state are dealing with significant overcapacity concerns along with staffing issues as RSV and flu cases rise.

SEATTLE — As parents plan for holiday travel and gatherings, Washington state pediatric hospitals are navigating capacity and staffing issues that are putting significant strain on providers.

Facilities around the state are operating at 100% capacity on a regular basis, with some, like Seattle Children's, facing 300% capacity in the evenings.

"This is our COVID," said Taya Briley, executive vice president of the Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA).

Pediatric hospitals often helped lighten the burden on adult hospitals with COVID-19 patients during the peaks of the pandemic. Now the roles are being reversed as pediatric facilities face similar surges.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been the primary culprit behind the crowding of pediatric beds in hospitals around the country.

Mary Bridge Children's Hospital in Tacoma is reporting its highest number of admittances for RSV in its history, while roughly half of all admitted to Providence Sacred Heart Hospital recently have been for RSV.

"We now see patients in hallways, in and outside the ED (emergency department), storeroom, in several lobbies to try and make up for this volume," said Dr. Tony Woodward, the medical director of Emergency Medicine for Seattle Children's. "We need to expand even further because we are not meeting the need currently."

RSV is an annual illness, but arrived earlier than usual this year, according to Woodward.

Compounding the issue for Washington state is a lack of available pediatric hospital beds compared to the rest of the country.

"We only have about 500 pediatric beds in Washington state, and of those, only 122 are pediatric ICU beds, so that is a very small percentage of our pediatric population, which is approximately 1.5 million," said Dr. Mary Alice King, the medical director for Harborview Medical Center's pediatric ICU.

Another part of the overcapacity concerns is the rise in needs for pediatric behavioral health care. Due to availability, some behavioral health pediatric patients are forced to wait hours - sometimes days - before they can be transferred from emergency departments.

"We have one behavioral health child who has been holding in the emergency department for 347 days as of today," said Ben Whitworth, chief operating officer for Mary Bridge Children's Hospital and Network.

King called for "aggressive, widespread flu shot campaigns for kids” in order to help combat the rise in flu and RSV hospital visits.

All those on the WSHA panel emphasized that parents shouldn't be hesitant to bring their children into the hospital if they are really sick, but to try and consult primary care physicians or utilize telemedicine to determine the next best steps for care.