Health advisories issued for Brownlee and Hells Canyon reservoirs

Health officials are warning the public to be on the lookout for toxic blue-green algae blooms in the water. They can be harmful to people, pets and livestock.

BOISE, Idaho — State and local health officials have issued a public warning to people recreating in or near Brownlee and Hells Canyon reservoirs.



Recent samples taken from the bodies of water indicate high concentrations of toxin-producing cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, which can be harmful to people, pets, and livestock. People with liver or kidney dame are at an increased risk of illness.



Southwest District Health and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality are issuing health advisories for Hells Canyon Reservoir in the area of the Big Bar camping area and Brownlee Reservoir in the area of Woodhead Park.

Cyanobacteria are a natural part of Idaho's water bodies. However, when temperatures rise, their populations can bloom and toxic chemical compounds, or cyanotoxins, can be released into the water. Blooms can vary in appearance, and may look like mats, foam, spilled paint, or surface scum, and have a foul odor.



People recreating in these area are urged to take the following precautions:

• Avoid swimming, wading, or other activities. Take extra precautions to ensure children, pets, and livestock are not exposed to the water.

• Do not drink or cook with water containing a bloom. Boiling and filtering the water can increase the risk.

• Wash your hands thoroughly after handling fish caught in water experiencing a bloom. Any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water and any internal organs disposed of before consumption. If people choose to eat fish from this area, filet the fish and remove all of the fat, skin, and organs before cooking.

• Clean with potable water as soon as possible if water contacts skin or pet fur.



Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, and/or wheezing. More severe symptoms affecting the liver and nervous system may result from ingesting water. If symptoms persist, consult your healthcare provider.

