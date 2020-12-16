Terry Reilly Health Services opens fully integrated health clinic in Caldwell

The project combines housing and healthcare to benefit the growing Caldwell community.

CALDWELL, Idaho —

Terry Reilly Health Services has opened a new, fully integrated health clinic in Caldwell.



An open house was held Wednesday morning at the new Caldwell Cleveland Clinic located at 808 Cleveland Boulevard.

Invitations to the event were limited, masks were required, guests were screened at the door for COVID symptoms, and proper social distancing was maintained.

Guests were provided tours of the new building, which was built at the site of the old Pennywise drug store. Pennywise was in business at the corner of Cleveland Boulevard and Kimball Avenue for about six decades. It closed in 2014.

This project has been a collaborative effort between Terry Reilly Health Services and Cleveland Square, LP. It combines housing and healthcare to benefit the growing Caldwell community.

The new clinic integrates medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and supportive services, incorporating the Patient Centered Medical Home philosophy in its design. The additional three floors are affordable apartments for individuals or families age 55 or older.



Terry Reilly Health Services now operates 6 fully integrated medical, dental, and behavioral health clinics in the Treasure Valley.