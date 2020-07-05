Boise urologist sees 10 to 15 patients a day by telemedicine, patients enjoy convenience

Dr. Lisa Parillo said her visits last 15 minutes on the phone and are followed by 15 minutes of paperwork.

BOISE, Idaho — The concept of calling your doctor is nothing new, but it’s gaining popularity due to the coronavirus.

Telemedicine is when doctors have appointments with their patients via phone or video chat.

Dr. Lisa Parrillo said she sees 10 to 15 patients a day over the phone.

“I’ve had people do telehealth from their desks at work, their cars, their offices,” she said. “My appointments tend to be about 15 minutes, and probably another 15 minutes of documentation afterwards.”

Telemedicine was not officially written into Idaho State Code until the 2015 legislative session, but has gained popularity since the rise of COVID-19.

“We’re trying to keep people apart and not exposed, especially the elderly for the potential of illness,” Parillo said. “It’s sort of like there’s this mass effect of people that need to see their doctor virtually.”

Telemedicine is one of the safest ways for doctors to see their patients right now, but it’s not for everyone.

According to Dr. Parrillo, only 30% of her patients would benefit from a telehealth appointment, but it all depends on the patient and what they need.

“Maybe you show me something on the screen or maybe I change some medications around and we need to talk about their efficacy or side effects,” she said. “Those sorts of visits can be done fairly easily via telemedicine. There are definitely visits were people need lab work, physical exams, or imaging done that aren’t really suitable for this medium.”

Parrillo said a majority of insurance companies cover telemedicine appointments.

“I think it’s a great option for people that live far away and just maybe need to check in, but we’re far away from the time where all medicine is done virtually,” she said. “I still need to see my patients, do exams, and have them in my clinic. It’s not an end-all-be-all.”

