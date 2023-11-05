Consumer Reports tested 71 sunscreen products. One scored 100%

Whatever brand you choose, make sure you use it properly: one ounce per person, per application if it's lotion, spray until glistening & rub in if it's a spray.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are so many sunscreen products out there, how do choose? Is it by price point, brand name, or whatever is first on the shelf? Consumer Reports can help you choose by data and testing.

“We test sunscreens to see how well they protect against two types of the sun’s rays—UVA and UVB, which cause aging, skin cancer, and sunburn," said Trisha Calvo, Consumer Reports.

To test for SPF, the “sun protection factor” and a measure of how well a sunscreen protects against UVB rays, expert testers apply sunscreen onto panelists’ backs before they soak in a tub for 40 or 80-minutes, depending on the sunscreen’s water-resistance claim. The area is then exposed to simulated sunlight. The next day, trained experts examine the area for redness.

To test for protection against UVA rays - testers apply sunscreen on plastic plates, expose them to UV light, then measure the number of rays that are absorbed.

A top-performing sunscreen with a perfect score that’s also a CR Smart Buy: Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 - but don’t let the name throw you off, it’s not only for babies.

“All of our top-rated sunscreens contain chemically active ingredients. In our tests over the years, we found that mineral sunscreens don’t protect as well,” said Calvo.

As important as the sunscreen you choose is how you apply it. For lotion, use a teaspoon per body part or area that’s not covered up with clothing.

WHICH SPF SHOULD YOU CHOOSE?

If you’re using a spray, hold the nozzle about an inch from your skin and spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in. And for all types of sunscreens, reapply every two hours and after swimming.