Idaho store closes after group of mask-less customers enter

MOSCOW, Idaho — An outdoors store in northern Idaho temporarily closed after 25 to 30 customers entered and refused to put on masks when asked by the store's staff.

Company President and CEO Joe Power says the mask-less customers were motivated by a post from conservative local Pastor Doug Wilson to a private group called "De-Mask Moscow."