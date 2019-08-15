MCCALL, Idaho — A hospital expansion project in McCall reached a construction milestone earlier this week.

St. Luke’s employees and members of the community gathered on Monday to add their signatures to a giant steel beam that was set in place at the top of the new 50,000 square feet two-story hospital addition.

Officials say the $40 million expansion of the McCall hospital will help meet the needs of a growing community and modernize an aging facility. Half of the current hospital is more than 60 years old, while the other half is more than 20 years old.

The expansion of St. Luke's McCall Medical Center includes more than doubling the hospital’s square footage. The new two-story addition is located to the north of the existing hospital.

St. Luke's employees and members of the community signed a steel beam that was placed atop the hospital's two-story expansion Monday.

The first floor of the addition will house an expanded and modernized emergency department, laboratory, medical imaging and infusion departments.

The second floor will include 15 private patient rooms, two labor/delivery/recovery rooms, three operating room suites and one procedure room, pre and post-surgery recovery bays, inpatient pharmacy and inpatient therapy services.

Exterior work is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Once that is done, then interior work can occur during the winter months.

The addition is expected to be complete and clinical departments moved in mid-year 2020.

Once that work is complete, work will begin on a remodel of 15,000 square feet of the west side of the existing hospital. This section will house hospital support services, conference rooms and administration offices. The east side of the hospital, the original structure built in 1956, will be demolished and turned into surface level parking leading into the new entrance off State Street.

The entire project should be complete in 2022.