St. Luke’s Magic Valley: ICU at capacity and not accepting transfers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — St. Luke’s ICU in Twin Falls has reached capacity and is not accepting patient transfers from other hospital locations needing ICU care, according to Christine Myron, St. Luke’s public relations manager.

The hospital’s emergency department remains open and is accepting time-sensitive emergencies.

Myron added that the hospital continues to assess ICU patient capacity and that their capacity for care changes not only day-to-day but even hour-to-hour.

