St. Luke's seeking more volunteers as guest service restrictions lifted

BOISE, Idaho — Hospital volunteers are often a source of joy and comfort for patients and families. It's what Alexandra Manning, who volunteers at St. Luke's Boise, believes she brings to guests every time they arrive through the hospital's doors.

"This is a very interesting place and I have the fortune to meet a lot of people here," Manning said.

Manning has been volunteering at the health system since 1996.

"Well, I was driving with my husband, I saw a big building and I said, 'What is that building?' and he said, 'This is a hospital' and just said, 'You know, I'm going to be a volunteer.' So what happens? Two months later, I was working as a volunteer. Since then, I'm here," Manning said.

She's been able to take on several different jobs over the last 25 years with her most recent job working in the hospital gift shop tending to the jewelry. Manning's belief in medicine and a desire to give back to the community around her keeps her returning each year.

"I am a very positive person so I transfer my positivity to either the patient or my co-workers, certainly people I know," Manning said.

However, when the pandemic hit, St. Luke's had to suspend volunteer services and that positivity faded away.

"The volunteers were not here for almost two years," said Jennifer Davis, the director of volunteer services at St. Luke's Health System.

With St. Luke's hospitals not having volunteers work shifts, such as being a greeter at the hospital entrance or working in the gift shops; staff had to step in and help for a while.

Davis said the hospital gift shops are one of the health system's largest fundraisers with proceeds benefiting health-related programs.

With COVID-19 restrictions around guests in local hospitals since lifted, St. Luke's has welcomed back its volunteers slowly by reinstating programs like the gift shop and flower delivery.

"It has been amazing. It feels like somewhat normalcy," Davis said. "It's just great to see their smiling faces and I know that departments appreciate their support."

However, a majority of its volunteers from before the pandemic have not come back.

Before the pandemic, more than 500 people volunteered with St. Luke's hospitals in the Treasure Valley. Since reinstating volunteer services they only have about 200.

"We have lost those that you know, wanted to retire from volunteering or they do feel uncomfortable for the most part," Davis said. "Everyone has been wonderful wanting to come back and help our community."

St. Luke's hopes to allow volunteers to work with patients and their families in the emergency department, post-anesthesia care unit and pediatrics again soon. Davis said while they are equipped with volunteers to run services they still need to fill 50 more volunteer positions, especially as they continue to roll out more volunteer programs.

Manning and others who enjoy giving back encourage people to do the same.

"Being a volunteer is very rewarding," Manning said. "You're giving but at the same time, you're receiving a lot."

To be a St. Luke's volunteer, someone must be at least 18 years old, have to commit to 100 hours of service, be vaccinated against COVID-19 and more. To find out more information and how to sign up, click HERE.

