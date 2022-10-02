St. Luke's prepares to offer 'CAR-T' cellular therapy to qualifying cancer patients

The one-time treatment is approved for several blood cancers.

BOISE, Idaho — The largest hospital system in Idaho is preparing to offer a new cancer treatment this April for the first time in the Gem State.

It's called chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy; the treatment is more collegially known as CAR-T. As it currently stands, any Idahoans looking to receive this treatment have to travel out of state to places like Seattle or Portland.

While this isn't a cure for cancer, the therapy is showing a level of potential according to St. Luke's CAR-T Medical Director Dr. Travis Williams.

"There is a possibility patients won't have any evidence of disease 5 years later," Dr. Williams said. "By definition, we call that a cure, but some of these therapies have only been approved in the last year. So, we don't have enough data to say they're cured," Dr. Williams said.

Immune system cells are removed from the patient through a process similar to how one might donate plasma. According to Dr. Williams, the patient's T cells are collected and sent away for manufacturing. After a 2-4 week wait, the patient will receive these cells back through an IV.

"Within a day or two we see the expansion of those cells, and they go to work killing the cancer cells," Dr. Williams said. "The standard chemotherapy for a relapsed lymphoma patient, maybe only 1/5 of those people will be alive at one year. [With CAR-T] we're talking about 50 to 60 percent of those people being alive at 5 years," Dr. Williams said.

The treatment isn't cheap. It costs anywhere between $300,000 to $450,000.

"This is the wave of the future. The goal of cancer therapy has always been to unlock the immune system and let it kill cancer. These cancer cells have evaded the immune system or part of the immune system, and now we're unleashing the immune system back on itself," Dr. Williams said.

St. Luke's began a fundraising effort in 2020 to provide this treatment according to St. Luke's Public Relations Manager Christine Myron. The hospital anticipates equipment and other costs to total $1.5 million.

Through a matching donor, St. Luke's has raised $770,000 to date according to numbers from Myron.

