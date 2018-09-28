NAMPA — St. Luke's in Nampa has partnered with WIC to help new moms in our community. Since May, peer counselors are available in the hospital to coach and support breastfeeding.

Kimberly Angeles is a first-time mom. The Caldwell resident gave birth to her son, Thiago, in July.

"He usually just likes to eat all the time," said Angeles.

However, she says breastfeeding hasn't been easy.

"At first it was really hard to latch him on and I didn't know what to do," explained Angeles. "There were times when I just wanted to give up. When he would cluster feed he wanted to eat every half hour."

It's hard on the mom and the baby, and that's why St. Luke's in Nampa decided to partner with WIC to make it a little easier.

"We definitely know that moms need breastfeeding support," said Chanette Fretwell, who is the Women's Services Director at St. Luke's, Nampa. "We know breastfeeding helps promote the health of our newborns. It's a leading factor in childhood obestity, helps temperature regulation, helps bonding."

Fretwell says bringing in peer counselors, like Elizabeth O'Dell, to aid in breastfeeding has a lot of benefits and is filling a need.

"We want to be there," said O'Dell. "Especially during the first couple of weeks."

O'Dell has been a peer counselor with WIC for years. This is the first time, though, that the program has partnered with a local hospital to help new mom's from the start.

"We make sure they know we're always here," said O'Dell. "We've all been WIC moms, that's actually one of the requirements, so we've gone through the program and we've all had our kids. I've seen how hard it can be, which establishes a different relationship when you're one on one."

It's been a huge resource for Angeles. She gets regular calls from her peer counselor and can reach out whenever she needs too.

"I think having the support really helps a lot," said Angeles.

Again, the program is for moms who are participating in WIC, the supplemental nutrition program for low-income women, infants and children.

