Chris Roth takes over top post at St. Luke's Health System

Roth replaces Dr. David Pate who retired at the end of January after serving as president and CEO for more than a decade.

BOISE, Idaho — Chris Roth has taken over as president and chief executive officer of St. Luke's Health System. The long-time St. Luke's executive transitioned to the top position of the health-care organization on Feb. 1, 2020.

Roth was selected by the board of directors to replace Dr. David C. Pate, who retired at the end of January after serving as president and CEO for more than 10 years.



"St. Luke's is such a valued community asset," Roth said. "I appreciate the immense opportunity and responsibility I have as the new president and chief executive officer of this incredible organization. I am passionate about our mission of improving health throughout the communities we are privileged to serve, and I am proud to be part of such an amazing team of caring professionals."

Roth has more than 30 years' experience in health care. He joined St. Luke's in early 2007 and served as vice president and chief operating officer, and then as chief executive officer of the Treasure Valley region.

"Chris is a change leader and a relationship-builder," St. Luke's Health System Board of Directors Chairman Rich Raimondi said. "He is well tested, ethical and highly committed to our organization, our people and our vision of health-care transformation."

"We very much look forward to working with him as St. Luke's president."



Roth said he intends to continue St. Luke's pursuit of improving the health in the communities it serves and offering the highest quality care. For six of the past 10 years, St. Luke's has been named one of the top health systems in the country.



"It's going to be exciting to see the great things that Chris, the team and all the wonderful employees and physicians of St. Luke's accomplish," said Dr. Pate.



St. Luke's is the only not-for-profit health system based in Idaho. It's also Idaho's largest private employer with 14,830 employees at eight hospitals.