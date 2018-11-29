BOISE — If you were one of the over 10,700 people who took part in the FitOne celebration earlier this fall, here's an update to all the money in this year's event.

St. Luke's FitOne donated a check for $100,000 to the children's hospital.

$25,000 of that money will go toward the Idaho Elks children's pavilion, which is currently under construction across the street from the existing children's hospital building.

The pavilion is scheduled to open early next year.

"We're also going to have some really unique features in the pavilion that are going to make it fun for kids and their families. Each floor will have its own interactive play areas as well as some surprises that people will get to learn about as they come to the building," said Kathryn Beattie, executive medical director for the children’s hospital.

Some of the proceeds will also support community and school physical fitness programs for kids.

