Idaho health officials warn parents, caregivers about recalled infant formula

One death in another state is linked to the formula, which is being recalled after four infants were hospitalized with bacterial infections.

BOISE, Idaho — Some Similac-brand infant formulas now involved in an urgent recall are sold in Idaho, or have recently been sold in the state, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Friday.

Abbott Laboratories announced Thursday, Feb. 17, that it was recalling powdered infant formulas made at a facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after four people complained about bacterial infections in babies who consumed the products. One infant death has been reported.

The FDA is investigating the complaints, and warns people not to use or purchase the formulas.

Along with Similac, other brand names involved in the recall include Alimentum and EleCare.

Idaho public health officials urge parents of infants to check Similac's recall website or call 800-986-8540 and follow the instructions provided to find out if a formula they use is included in the recall.

Parents and caregivers are advised to look at the the bottom of the formula container. The products under recall have an expiration date of April 1, 2022, or later. A multidigit number on the bottom of the container starts with two digits ranging from 22 to 37, and also contains K8, SH or Z2.

"The safety of Idaho infants is paramount to all of us," said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, the Idaho Division of Public Health Administrator. "We strongly encourage families to take precautions and check the website to make sure their baby's formula is safe."

FDA staff are now inspecting Abbott's plant in Sturgis, Michigan, where environmental samples tested positive for the Cronobacter bacteria. Inspectors have also uncovered potential manufacturing problems, and past records showing the destruction of formula due to bacterial contamination.

