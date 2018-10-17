BOISE — St. Luke's is getting closer to completing its Idaho Elk's Children's Pavilion.

You may have seen construction happening for it if you've driven through downtown Boise recently.

On Wednesday, 30 people took a break in their day to watch crews place the signatory beam on the Idaho Elks Children's Pavilion at St. Luke's.

“It is beyond exciting, I am containing myself from jumping up and down," said Executive Medical Director for St. Luke's Children, Dr. Kathryn Beattie.

When finished, the 4-story, 100,000 square-foot building will connect directly to Idaho's only children's hospital via a sky bridge.

“All of our specialists will now be in one building. So if you have a child that needs to see multiple specialists frequently, you can schedule it to see them all in one day and you just move throughout the same building," Dr. Beattie said.

The steel beam was decorated back in May.

“We put this beam out with markers and all of our friends and staff, patients and donors were encouraged to sign their name, write a tribute to the kids that are cared for, or the staff that cares for them and all of it is now a permanent part of the building," Dr. Beattie said.

Construction crews also named the beam.

“Her name is Jenny, from the movie Forest Gump, because we love Jenny," said Construction Superintendent for St. Luke's Health Systems, Jamal Nelson.

Nelson says, the beam acknowledges a lot of different things and is a representation of the hopes, dreams and vision of the hospital and the people who work here.

"For me, it's a lot more than that," Nelson said. "It's about the guys that built this building and sort of fulfilling those dreams and that vision."

He says the quality that's built into this $42 million facility is a reflection of the people involved.

“You'll notice the signs that we have, the "We Care Way," that is kind of our mantra here," Nelson said. "It's what we stand for."

Crews will receive pieces for the sky bridge on Friday and then begin pre-building it on the ground,

The pavilion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2019.

