BOISE -- Idaho's first flu-related death this season has been reported.

A woman in northern Idaho died from the illness this week, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. The woman's name and exact age have not been released, but she was older than 50, the IDHW said.

"The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reminding residents that flu can be serious," said Randi Pedersen, the Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator. "The most important action to take to prevent serious illness is to get a flu vaccine now."

Influenza-related deaths topped 100 last season in Idaho - more than quadruple the average of 25 deaths each season over the last decade.

Typically, five to 20 percent of the population catch the flu every year. Most people recover within a few days, but others can develop serious complications.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills, and fatigue.

This year's flu vaccine protects against three or four flu strains. Pregnant women, children, those over 65 and people with chronic health conditions are most at risk for dangerous flu complications.

