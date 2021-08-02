Saltzer Health opens new urgent care clinic in East Boise

Saltzer Health announced it has opened a new urgent care and family medicine clinic in Harris Ranch.



The clinic opened Monday, Feb. 8 and will be open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.



The 5,300-square-foot clinic is located at the intersection of Barber Valley Drive and ParkCenter Boulevard.



The new clinic offers walk-in urgent care, personalized service, a warm and open design, and family medicine in a convenient location.



Longtime local family medicine physician Dr. Kirk Prodzinski offers comprehensive health care for people of all ages.



"A family medicine practitioner sees patients at all stages of life, and they treat a large variety of different health conditions," said Dr. John Kaiser, VP & Chief Medical Officer. "It's important to your health that you develop a relationship with a primary care physician."



The urgent care team treats coughs, colds, seasonal allergies, broken bones, urinary tract infections, sports physicals, COVID-19 testing and other non-emergency issues.



"We built every aspect of this clinic around the patient experience," said Urgent Care Director Stacy Chessmore. "We want patients to feel good, to feel cared for, and to feel welcome."



The East Boise location is the third new Saltzer Health stand-alone urgent care clinic to open since August 2020. A 6,400-square-foot, 24-hour urgent care opened in December at Ten Mile and Interstate 84 in Meridian.