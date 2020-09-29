Treasure Valley's Saltzer Health to join Intermountain Healthcare

The deal is expected to be finalized Oct. 1.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa-based physician group Saltzer Health is joining Intermountain Healthcare, officials announced Tuesday morning.

The deal is expected to be finalized Oct. 1. Saltzer has been owned by development group Ball Ventures Ahlquist since early 2019

“Intermountain and Saltzer Health desire the same thing — to provide great access to the highest quality care at an affordable cost,” says Saltzer CEO Ed Castledine said.

Intermountain Health, a not-for profit regional health system, currently has a hospital and clinics in Burley, and employs 2,500 physicians and providers in Idaho, Nevada and Utah. The group's insurance arm Select Health also provides coverage to 104,000 Idahoans.

“We’re excited to join together with Saltzer Health,” Intermountain president and CEO Dr. Marc Harrison said. “Both organizations are like-minded and share a commitment to keeping people well and providing the communities we serve with high-quality, value-based care. We’ll bring together unique strengths to provide extraordinary health services to patients.”

Saltzer Health, which provides primary, specialty, and urgent care services, has eight locations in Ada and Canyon counties. The group will continue providing care to patients, Saltzer officials say.