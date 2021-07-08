Saint Alphonsus owner will require COVID-19 vaccine for all employees, staff

Employees who do not meet the criteria for an exemption and do not show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by the November deadline will be terminated.

BOISE, Idaho — Trinity Health, the national health system of which Idaho's Saint Alphonsus is part, announced Thursday that all employees will be required to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The policy requires all "colleagues, clinical staff, contractors, and those conducting business in its health care facilities" to submit proof of full vaccination by Nov. 21, 2021.

"Saint Alphonsus will require vaccinations for all colleagues in Idaho and encourages vaccines for its colleagues in Oregon, as Oregon law does not permit healthcare employers from requiring vaccinations," a hospital spokesman wrote.

Legal experts say that because Idaho is an at-will employment state, all employers - not just those in the health field - can legally require their staff to get vaccinated.

Trinity Health has more than 117,000 employees in 21 states across the U.S. - nearly 75% of whom have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the medical group says.

“Safety is one of our core values and because of our commitment to providing safe care, ensuring our colleagues and providers are vaccinated is what is required at this time. We must trust the science and live up to our core values,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.

More than 331 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the United States, Saint Alphonsus said, and the vaccine proving to be safe and effective. More than 99% of the COVID-19 deaths today are occurring in unvaccinated people.

More than 2,100 Idahoans have died of coronavirus since the pandemic reached the state in March 2020, and scores more were sickened.

“Getting the COVID vaccine is the right thing for every adult and child that qualifies,” said Dr. Steven Nemerson, Chief Clinical Officer for Saint Alphonsus Health System. “Saint Alphonsus Health System is proud to do its part in protecting our patients, their families, and our community by ensuring that all of our caregivers will be fully vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the harmful and potentially deadly virus that causes COVID-19. Just as our colleagues are required to receive annual flu vaccines to work in our facilities, we know that vaccination is the single most effective tool in preventing the transmission of COVID, keeping our facilities COVID-free, and saving lives. The safety and efficacy of the vaccines is clearly established, and most of our colleagues in Idaho and Oregon have already voluntarily received their vaccines.”

Exemptions on religious or medical grounds may be formally requested and documented, subject to approval.

Workers who do not meet the criteria for an exemption and do not show proof of COVID-19 vaccination by the November deadline will have their employment terminated, Trinity Health says.

At KTVB, we’re focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: www.ktvb.com/coronavirus.

Facts not fear: More on coronavirus