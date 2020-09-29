Saint Alphonsus opens drive-up flu shot clinic

Locations in Boise, Meridian and Nampa will now offer patients a quick way to receive their flu shots this year.

BOISE, Idaho — Saint Alphonsus Medical Group is opening a drive-up flu shot clinic at three locations across the Treasure Valley. Boise, Meridian and Nampa will hold these clinics beginning Tuesday through Oct. 30.

"As we enter into flu season while we are in the midst of a pandemic, it's imperative that people get their flu vaccines," president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Dr. Mark Nassir said. "The vaccine is an important part of preventing influenza and significantly improving immunity not just for individuals, but for our community as well."

While the vaccine is not 100-percent guaranteed to prevent the flu, it can significantly reduce the severity of the illness and flu symptoms. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has also said getting a flu shot is more important than ever this year.

Beginning Tuesday, the Nampa location will open for adults and children. The Boise location will open on Wednesday followed by the Meridian location on Thursday.

Dates of operation at the clinics vary. You can visit the Saint Alphonsus website for directions to one of the locations, dates and times for the clinics, and scheduling appointments.

