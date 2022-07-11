Saint Alphonsus Hospitals recognized as ‘Top Socially Responsible Hospitals’

Two facilities were placed in the top 10 “Most Socially Responsible” hospitals in the U.S. by the Lown Institute.

BOISE, Idaho — Two Saint Alphonsus Hospitals have received recognition as ‘Top Socially Responsible Hospitals’ by the Lown Institute, a nonprofit think tank that focuses on health care systems.

The medical centers in Nampa, Idaho and Ontario, Oregon were both rated in the top 10 “Most Socially Responsible” hospitals in the United States according to a new ranking by the Lown Institute.

66 hospitals earned the “most socially responsible” distinction from the institute after examining more than 50 metrics, including inclusivity, equity, patient safety and avoidance of unnecessary and potentially harmful procedures. Overall, the Lown Institute ranks more than 3,600 hospitals based on health equity, value and outcomes.

The Nampa medical center came in as the top hospital in Idaho, and eighth in the U.S. While the Ontario facility was ranked second in Oregon, and ninth nationally.

"These hospitals show that it is possible to provide great patient outcomes, invest in communities, and avoid overuse, even while facing challenges of COVID," said Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute.

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise also earned an "A" rating in the survey, ranking third in Idaho and 146th in the country.

"These results reinforce the Saint Alphonsus Mission and Core Values of Reverence, Commitment to those who are poor, Justice, Stewardship, Safety and Integrity as practiced every day by our dedicated colleagues. To be nationally recognized for our efforts is gratifying," said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System.

For Lown Institute's full ranking, click HERE.

