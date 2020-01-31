Check out the new Ronald McDonald House in Boise

The new building is set to open its doors to families this Saturday.

BOISE, Idaho — A new and improved Ronald McDonald House in Boise is ready to welcome families after a year of construction.

This house is 42,000 square feet with 47 rooms.

It includes four kitchens, a game room, play room, a secret toy closet, and a healing garden.

Mindy Plumlee is the executive director of the Ronald McDonald House. She joined our Tami Tremblay on the News at Four to give us a tour of the new facility. Watch the video with this story to see that tour.

The grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.

If you'd like to check it out, make sure to swing by the open house on Warm Springs Avenue anytime from noon to 5 p.m.