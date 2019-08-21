BOISE, Idaho — A retired U.S. Air Force Colonel is the new President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. Dr. Mark Nassir takes over for Dr. Charles Davis who was promoted to Chief Clinical Officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System in August, 2018.

Dr. Nassir most recently served as Commander/CEO of the 633rd Medical Group, U.S. Air Force Hospital, Langley AFB, in Virginia.

“Dr. Nassir has commanded large medical facilities, managing thousands of clinical and professional staff,” said Dr. Charles Davis, SAHS Chief Clinical Officer. “At every post, he has implemented best practices to improve patient safety and promoted a strong safety culture for both patients and staff. His experience in family medicine, critical care, as well as strong management skills is a perfect fit for SAMG and the delivery of multiple services for our communities of Idaho and Oregon.”

During his medical career, Dr. Nassir has lead clinical and medical professional staff members in various roles at outpatient primary care clinics, community hospitals and medical center settings.

He also served as Commander/CEO of the 355th Medical Group, Davis-Monthan AFB in Tucson and was Deputy Commander of the Air Force’s largest medical facility, the David Grant Air Force Medical Center at Travis AFB in California.

“Dr. Nassir’s leadership qualities are without question,” said Odette Bolano, President and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System. “He has commanded medical facilities in the United States and overseas, and brings vast experiences to SAMG. We’re honored that he has chosen to continue his civilian medical career in Boise.”

He received his education at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Saint Alphonsus Medical Group includes than 70 urgent care, specialty and primary care clinics in southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon.