Red Cross: 'Urgent need for blood donations'

BOISE, Idaho — As hospitals resume surgeries and patient treatments that were put on hold in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage this summer.
Hospital demand for blood products has increased by 30% after sharply declining in early April, the Red Cross said this week in a news release. At the same time, as many businesses and other organizations remain closed, many blood drives continue to be canceled.
People who are healthy and feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross Blood website, enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
A full list of blood donation opportunities in Southwest Idaho will appear lower in this article.
Opportunities for Thursday and Friday are taking place at the following locations:
Boise
- Thursday: Noon - 6 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
- Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warm Springs Building, 2290 Warm Springs Avenue
Kuna
- Thursday: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Avalon Building, 224 E Avalon
Idaho City
- Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Idaho City Christian Center, 3853 ID-21
Mountain Home
- Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 515 E 2nd South Street
All those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Those who give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.
"Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn't stop."
Red blood cells must be transfused within six weeks of donation, and platelets must be transfused within five days. That's why the Red Cross says blood supplies must constantly be replenished.
Red Cross blood donation and blood drive centers follow safety and infection control standards, and are also doing temperature checks, implementing social distancing, and requiring face coverings for donors and staff.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Here's a complete list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Boise
- Thursday, May 28: Noon - 6 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
- Friday, May 29: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warm Springs Building, 2290 Warm Springs Avenue
- June 3: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
- June 6: 8 a.m. - Noon, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3100 S Five Mile
- June 9: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Rd.
- June 10: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
- June 12: Noon - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Curtis Road
- June 15: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
- June 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St
- June 20: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunshine for Claire, 2417 Bank Dr
- June 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 Northview
- June 23: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bogus Basin Building, 3229 Bogus Basin Road
Eagle
- June 12: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., LDS Star Stake, 1133 North Park Lane
- June 15: Noon - 6 p.m., Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N Eagle Road
Kuna
- Thursday, May 28: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Avalon Building, 224 E Avalon
Meridian
- June 1: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valley Shepherd Church of The Nazerene, 150 Maestra Street
- June 6: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E Longwing Lane #110
- June 10: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Meridian First Baptist Church, 428 W Pine Ave.
- June 12: Noon - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1695 E. Amity
- June 12: Noon - 6 p.m., Linder Meetinghouse, 7135 N Linder Road
- June 24: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites By Radisson, 3355 E Pine Ave.
Council
- June 1: Noon - 5 p.m., Council Senior Center, 201 Moser Avenue
Horseshoe Bend
- June 1: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ladies Club Hall, 121 Boise Street
Idaho City
- June 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Idaho City Christian Center, 3853 ID-21
Mountain Home/Elmore County
- Friday, May 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 515 E 2nd South St
- June 8: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 N 8th E
- June 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pine Senior Center, 390 N. PINE/FEATHERVILLE RD
Gem County/Emmett
- June 4: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gem County Recreation District, 107 E Main Street
Gem County/Sweet
- June 2: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sweet Community, Sweet Ola Highway
Payette
- June 23: Noon - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N 10th Street
McCall
- June 2: Noon - 6 p.m., Elk Creek Church, 14102 Hwy 55
- June 3: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, 100 Forest Street
Weiser
- June 5: Noon - 6 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, 214 E Liberty Street