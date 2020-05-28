Red Cross: 'Urgent need for blood donations'

Dozens of locations around Southwest Idaho are hosting blood donation events into the month of June.

BOISE, Idaho — As hospitals resume surgeries and patient treatments that were put on hold in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the American Red Cross is asking for blood donations to prevent another blood shortage this summer.

Hospital demand for blood products has increased by 30% after sharply declining in early April, the Red Cross said this week in a news release. At the same time, as many businesses and other organizations remain closed, many blood drives continue to be canceled.

People who are healthy and feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting the Red Cross Blood website, enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device, or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

A full list of blood donation opportunities in Southwest Idaho will appear lower in this article.

Opportunities for Thursday and Friday are taking place at the following locations:

Boise

Thursday: Noon - 6 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

Friday: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warm Springs Building, 2290 Warm Springs Avenue

Kuna

Thursday: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Avalon Building, 224 E Avalon

Idaho City

Friday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Idaho City Christian Center, 3853 ID-21

Mountain Home

Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 515 E 2nd South Street

All those who come to give through May 31 will receive a special Red Cross T-shirt by mail, while supplies last. Those who give June 1-30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card via email.

"Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day," said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. "The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn't stop."

Red blood cells must be transfused within six weeks of donation, and platelets must be transfused within five days. That's why the Red Cross says blood supplies must constantly be replenished.

Red Cross blood donation and blood drive centers follow safety and infection control standards, and are also doing temperature checks, implementing social distancing, and requiring face coverings for donors and staff.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Here's a complete list of upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Boise

Thursday, May 28: Noon - 6 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

Friday, May 29: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warm Springs Building, 2290 Warm Springs Avenue

June 3: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 6: 8 a.m. - Noon, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 3100 S Five Mile

June 9: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Five Mile Church of the Nazarene, 2701 S. Five Mile Rd.

June 10: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 12: Noon - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 701 Curtis Road

June 15: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 17: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Boise Saves Lives, 906 W Main St

June 20: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sunshine for Claire, 2417 Bank Dr

June 22: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Mark's Catholic Church, 7960 Northview

June 23: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bogus Basin Building, 3229 Bogus Basin Road

Eagle

June 12: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., LDS Star Stake, 1133 North Park Lane

June 15: Noon - 6 p.m., Eagle United Methodist Church, 651 N Eagle Road

Kuna

Thursday, May 28: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Avalon Building, 224 E Avalon

Meridian

June 1: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Valley Shepherd Church of The Nazerene, 150 Maestra Street

June 6: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E Longwing Lane #110

June 10: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Meridian First Baptist Church, 428 W Pine Ave.

June 12: Noon - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1695 E. Amity

June 12: Noon - 6 p.m., Linder Meetinghouse, 7135 N Linder Road

June 24: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Country Inn and Suites By Radisson, 3355 E Pine Ave.

Council

June 1: Noon - 5 p.m., Council Senior Center, 201 Moser Avenue

Horseshoe Bend

June 1: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ladies Club Hall, 121 Boise Street

Idaho City

June 29: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Idaho City Christian Center, 3853 ID-21

Mountain Home/Elmore County

Friday, May 29: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Legion Hall, 515 E 2nd South St

June 8: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1150 N 8th E

June 20: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pine Senior Center, 390 N. PINE/FEATHERVILLE RD

Gem County/Emmett

June 4: 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Gem County Recreation District, 107 E Main Street

Gem County/Sweet

June 2: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sweet Community, Sweet Ola Highway

Payette

June 23: Noon - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N 10th Street

McCall

June 2: Noon - 6 p.m., Elk Creek Church, 14102 Hwy 55

June 3: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St. Luke's McCall Medical Center, 100 Forest Street

Weiser

June 5: Noon - 6 p.m., St. Agnes Catholic Church, 214 E Liberty Street