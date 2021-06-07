Rabid bats found in two Idaho counties

Health officials are urging the public to used caution around bats.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho public health officials have confirmed that two bats have tested positive for rabies in Bonneville and Payette counties. They are urging the public to use caution around bats.

These are the first rabid bats in Idaho detected this season.



In Bonneville County, a vaccinated dog found the rabid bat. The dog and the owner had potential exposures and are seeking medical care from both their veterinarian and healthcare provider.



In Payette County, one person was exposed to the rabid bat and has sought care from a healthcare provider.



"Rabies is a fatal viral illness if not treated with proper medical management," Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, said. "People should call their healthcare providers promptly if they believe they may have been bitten or scratched by a bat. Post exposure treatment administered to people after an animal bite or other exposure is extremely effective in preventing rabies,"

The most common ways people may encounter a bat is when a pet brings one into the home or a bat enters a home through a small opening or open windows or doors.

"It is extremely important for people to avoid all bats and other wild animals, particularly if they appear sick or are acting aggressively or abnormally," Dr. Tengelsen added.

Bats are the only known natural carriers of the rabies virus in Idaho and should always be avoided. While most bats do not carry rabies, an average of 15 rabid bats are detected in Idaho each year.



If you are not be sure whether you might have been bitten or scratched by a bat, consult your healthcare provider.



Bats should be tested for rabies if there is any chance a person, pet, or livestock might have been in contact with it. There is no need to test a bat that has had no interaction with people, pets, or livestock.



To protect yourself and your pets, public health officials recommend these guidelines: