Rabid bat discovered in Blaine County

Blaine is at least the third Idaho county where rabies has been found in a bat this year. Health officials urge precautions to protect your family and your pets.

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — A bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for rabies rabies Tuesday.

That is the first bat this year to test positive for rabies in south-central Idaho, said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for the South-Central Public Health District.

The rabies virus can cause a fatal disease in both people and their pets. The SCPHD reminds Blaine County residents to take precautions around bats and make sure their dogs, cats and horses are vaccinated for rabies, and to take seriously any suspected exposure.

“Bat bites are extremely small and hard to see," said Tanis Maxwell, SCPHD Epidemiology Program Manager. “If you have contact with a bat, or find one in your home while you were sleeping it’s important you contact your health care provider right away and ask about treatment."

Bats play an important role in the ecosystem, and most do not carry rabies.

SCPHD advises that If you see a bat, give it plenty of space. Do not try to touch, kill, or trap the bat unless you are concerned someone came into contact with the animal. Only attempt a bat capture if you can do it safely and avoid direct contact with the animal at all times.

If you have contact with a bat and need it tested, do not bring it to the Health District office in person. Instead, call the Health District and ask to speak to a district epidemiologist. Phone numbers for the South-Central district are (208) 737-5912 or (208) 737-5971.

While most bats do not carry rabies, they are the only animal in Idaho to naturally carry the rabies virus.

Most animals, including household pets, can become exposed to the virus by playing with sick bats.

To protect yourself from rabies, SCPHD advises the following: