Primary Health expanding pediatrics to Canyon County

NAMPA, Idaho — Families in Canyon County will soon have more options to get care when their kids are sick.

Primary Health is expanding pediatrics into Canyon County, opening the county's first Pediatric Urgent Care in Nampa, to help address a need for more pediatric care.

Primary Health opened their first Pediatric Urgent Care clinic in Meridian in 2019.

"It's been a huge success. We've seen 85,000 patients so far through that clinic," Urgent Care Director for Primary Health, Derek Hamblin said.

Many of those patients have been coming in from Canyon County.

"Canyon County has a huge need for pediatricians," Hamblin said.

A need that has been seen across the state. According to data from the American Board of Pediatrics, Idaho has 35.8 pediatricians per 100,000 children - the lowest ranked state in the country.

"So, this is an attempt for us to help kind of fill that void," Hamblin said.

While every Primary Health location treats children, the new Pediatric Urgent Care clinic is specialized for children's medical care.

"There will be a pediatric-trained provider there at all times. It will have X-ray available as well, too," Hamblin said. "So, we can see the typical urgent issues that children have during normal hours."

The clinic will have 10 exam rooms, a procedure room, and features like a well-baby waiting area. Pediatric care resources to help treat children while increasing accessibility and options for families to decide what type of medical care is best for the child.

"This provides an option for children who can't get in to see their own pediatricians, and have those emergency situations where it's probably not enough to go to the emergency room - but can't get into see their doctors. We can see them quickly in our new urgent care," Hamblin said. "Before, they would have to go to another urgent care or go to our Pediatric Urgent Care in Meridian, but now we have this option for them in Canyon County."

The Pediatric Urgent Care Clinic will be located at 700 Caldwell Boulevard in Nampa - the site of Primary Health's former Nampa clinic, which moved earlier this year.

The clinic is being remodeled to serve children from age newborn to 17.

"Our hope is to serve the children in Canyon County better. We do have urgent cares there, but this will this will provide I think easier access for them to get care for the children," Hamblin said.

Primary Health expects to open their Canyon County Pediatric Urgent Care in September.

